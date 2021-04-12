Ghost Recon Breakpoint: roadmap confirma grandes updates em 2021

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ubisoft revealed on Friday (9) that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will continue to receive major updates in 2021, including two massive patches containing new game content, customization items, balance adjustments and more.

According to the roadmap released by the publisher, the title will add a massive update per semester. In update 4.0, due to be released this second quarter, players will have access to a new class progression system – with the unlocking of passive skills and test missions -, new customization items, new game mechanics and the correction of the artificial intelligence of the members of the squad.

The second update refers to the inclusion of an Operation still unnamed, but which promises to be the biggest event ever added in the game. Expected to arrive free of charge between the third semester and the fourth of 2021, the content has not yet had any official information revealed.

Finally, according to the promotional image of the roadmap, a patch entitled “Treasure Hunt Easter Egg” was also confirmed, announced as a collaborative event with Tomb Raider.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.