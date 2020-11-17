Ghost Recon Breakpoint announces enhancements

The game, which will work through backward compatibility, will have two different modes, one focused on graphics and the other on performance.

The new consoles are here, although there are still a few days before the arrival of PS5 to the European market. In that context, companies are confirming improved versions of their current generation games. Ubisoft has already done it with titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion or Rainbow Six Siege, while now it does the same with Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a title that can be updated for free to the new generation of machines. Through an update to the official website, Ubisoft Paris has revealed the improvements to PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

“We are delighted to announce that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be playable on the next generation of consoles,” they write. “With our next-generation backward compatibility, gamers will be able to enjoy an enhanced experience.” Since the launch of the consoles (that is, on Xbox Series X / S it is already available), users will be able to download this new version, which introduces two different modes, the one that prioritizes performance and the one that prioritizes graphics.

This is how the game works in the new generation

While Xbox Series S always works at 1440p and 30fps resolution, the performance on the rest of the consoles depends on the chosen mode. In performance mode, users will be able to set the title to 1080p / 60fps, both on PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, in resolution mode it will work at 4K (rescaled in the case of Sony’s machine) and 30fps .

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was released in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Later it also saw the light on Google Stadia. The title did not meet Ubisoft’s expectations, but from the first moment they have continued to offer new content and improve the product, which they will continue to update in the coming months. It was in summer that they finally deployed the AI-controlled allies.



