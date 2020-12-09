Ghost of Tsushima wins Player’s Voice award at TGA 2020

The Game Awards 2020 brought an exclusive category for popular voting called “Player’s Voice” (in free translation), and its winner was the PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima!

The result was announced today on the official Twitter of the awards, which celebrated the election by saying: “Millions of you voted, and the results are now official: Ghost of Tsushima, from Sucker Punch and PlayStation, was your choice for Player’s Voice. Congratulations ! ”

Millions of you voted, and now, the results are official: GHOST OF TSUSHIMA from @SuckerPunchProd and @PlayStation is your choice for #TheGameAwards Player's Voice Award.https://t.co/Pret6Wkaxi Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/aszm9klkUA — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2020

The election was very peculiar, since the PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part 2 was at the forefront of the vote for much of the time. However, the Naughty Dog game lost steam after some controversies took over the internet, and an online mobilization brought the public together, which decided to help the runner-up take off in the vote.

In a tweet posted and later deleted by Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s vice president even used irony to ask for votes, saying that “for every vote directed to The Last of Us Part 2, a hater loses his caps key lock “. This went badly and several netizens pointed out the contrast between their acidity and the more cordial words of other candidates.



