Ghost of Tsushima will receive free Legends mode

The title developed by Sucker Punch has not said its last word and continues to add new official content. The samurai of Ghost of Tsushima will continue to brandish their katana.

The most recent production of Sucker Punch has already revealed its plan to incorporate new features, such as the Legends multiplayer mode, something that will crystallize in a free update (1.1) that will be published on October 16. The developers themselves have revealed it through the official PlayStation blog. In addition to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, there will be New Game + mode and other additions that we detail below.

“A classic that is not lacking in our favorite samurai movies is when the warriors come together to fight as a team. In Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you can fight side by side with your friends, which will fulfill another of your fantasies as samurai. We really want to see how you and your friends get along as a team, ”wrote Darren Bridges of Sucker Punch Productions.

Three types of missions

According to Bridges, this new mode will offer story missions for two players and survival missions for up to four friends, as well as a new raid. Once the update is released, players will have to go to the PlayStation Store “to download this free unlockable.” Of course, you will need to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

Gyozen the Storyteller is a new character who will appear in various cities and locations. You already know all the gossip about the Ghost, “but you have another opinion about what is happening in your land.” It will be present in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a mode that will incorporate four different classes, which can be unlocked as the player progresses. They are Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin, each with their own peculiarities.

Update 1.1 also includes the aforementioned New Game + mode, which preserves all the character’s techniques, equipment, and cosmetic items. The difference is that the difficulty will increase, although it can be adjusted at any time through the main menu. “You will also get a new horse with red mane and its corresponding saddle. New powerful talismans will be available that will help Jin perform devastating attacks and could change the way you play. In addition, you can unlock an additional upgrade for the sword, bow and armor ”, not to mention a new type of flower, the Ghost Flower.

Ghost of Tsushima is available exclusively for PlayStation 4.



