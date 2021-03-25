Ghost of Tsushima will have a film produced by Sony

Information released by the Deadline website promises to make Ghost of Tsushima fans excited, as the game will receive an adaptation for the big screen at some point in the future.

According to the website, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have already decided on a director for this feature: Chad Stahelski, who became known for his work on John Wick. He would be working together with Alex Young and Jason Spitz at his company called 87Eleven Entertainment, and Sucker Punch Productions (responsible for the game) would serve as executive producer on the project.

“We look forward to working with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment and bringing their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with partners like Chad, who are passionate about games and ensure that we can generate an adaptation the way our fans want it while captivating a new audience, ”commented Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions.

It is worth remembering that this is a project that has just been announced and is in its initial stages, so it does not yet have a launch schedule.