Ghost of Tsushima will get a big update. It has been a short time since the game’s release. The developer team will bring Legends and New Game + modes with the update. The game, which is often mentioned, was finished by the players in a short time after its release. On top of that, the developer team aims to increase the interest of the players by bringing new modes to the game.

Ghost of Tsushima update will also offer co-op support

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, this mod was announced in August and will add four player co-op support to the game. Along with this mod, it includes two player story missions and four player survival missions. With the upcoming version 1.1, a character named Gyozen will be added to the game. This character will tell the stories about the Tsushima Ghost from his point of view to the players.

Also, talking to Gyozen will give you access to the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends lobby.

Classes in Legends Mode

In Legends mode, you will be able to choose one of four classes. Each class has its own advantages.

Samurai

The samurai can go directly into battle and stay in constant contact with enemies.

Hunter

The hunter can stand long distances without going into battle and you can hunt enemies before they see you. You can use explosive arrows to slow down the groups.

Ronin

Ronin can revive all his teammates with Izanami’s Breath ability. Additionally, the Ronin class can summon a spirit dog.

Conspirator

If you like to deal massive damage with a single attack, this class is for you. Allows you to teleport on the battlefield along with the Shadow Strike ability.

Story Missions

Legends Story Mode will be included in the game with the new update. This mod is designed for two players and takes players to the stories Gyozen told on the island of Tsushima.

Survival Missions

With these missions, you can be a group with other players against waves of enemies while defending different places on the island of Tsushima. The longer you survive and the more bonus missions you do, the more rewards you earn at the end of the game.

Raid

Raid mode will be brought to the game in the weeks following Legends’ release. With this mod, players have to use all their skills to survive in Iyo’s world. For this mod you need a team of four. According to the developer team, this mode requires good teamwork and communication within the team.

Cosmetics for classes will come with the Legends mode. You can unlock these cosmetics by playing the Legends mode, not with micropayments for the game.

New Game +

With this mode, you can start a new game with your character at the end of the game. In this way, you can start the game again with all the techniques, equipment and collectible items obtained. In addition, the difficulty of the game is automatically increased when you start the New Game + mode.

Legends and New Game + mode, which will come with the 1.1 update, will be available to game owners for free on October 16.



