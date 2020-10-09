Ghost of Tsushima will be updated with a charm to attract

The Sucker Punch video game responds to the community’s request to be able to pet the dogs; the best companion of the human being.

Sucker Punch has confirmed another of the novelties that will include the update 1.1 of Ghost of Tsushima on October 16: a talisman that will allow us to attract and interact with dogs. After thousands of comments asking for the now classic ‘pet the dog’, the North American studio will endow its most recent release for PS4 with this powerful wink at the media level.

This ‘Charm of Canine Recuitment’ (name to be confirmed in Spanish) will not only serve to caress dogs, but to use them in our favor as allies. For example, in some missions they will be able to infiltrate and dress against enemies without them noticing in the most stealthy way possible. Soon they will offer more details of its operation and obtaining.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and New Game +, October 16

As Sucker Punch reported this week, the goal is to release version 1.1 of the game on October 16. The patch will include Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the long-awaited multiplayer mode for all PS4 users; It is brand new and is inspired by Japanese mythology. For its part, Nueva Partida + is designed for those who want to relive the experience with an increased difficulty, among other novelties related to objects, equipment and techniques, which are maintained compared to our original game. Notably, new talismans of power are added.

In MeriStation we rate Ghost of Tsushima with a note of 8.5 out of 10. In our analysis we tell you in detail the best and the worst of one of the great exclusive productions of this generation for PS4. The studio is excited about the possibilities of the PS5 DualSense, but we still don’t know if there will be a remastered or upgraded version for Sony’s imminent new console, which hits the market this November 19 in Europe.



