Ghost of Tsushima Where to buy the game and editions

The last major PlayStation 4 exclusive went on sale on July 17. MeriStation helps you choose the edition, with prices, stores, etc.

The new Sucker Punch is now available exclusively for PlayStation 4. Ghost of Tsushima takes us to feudal Japan to fight hordes of enemies. But before removing the katana from the sheath, it’s time to choose the edition that best suits our interests. First of all, we encourage you to read our review. If it convinces you, join us, because we tell you everything you have to know about the game.

Buy Ghost of Tsushima in digital format

If you are someone who prefers not to pile boxes and junk on the shelf, you probably prefer well organized games in your digital library. As it could not be otherwise, the new Sucker Punch is available in this format. The Standard Edition is available on the PlayStation Store for a price of 69.99 euros, while the Deluxe Edition costs 10 euros more, 79.99 euros, and comes with a series of digital extras:

Full game

1 technique point

Hachiman’s talisman of favor

Tsushima Hero skin set: golden mask, armor set, sword set, horse and mount

Digital art minibook

Director’s Comments

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition.

Buy Ghost of Tsushima in physical format

Lovers of the physical have three different editions to choose from. In addition to the Standard, with its variants (on Amazon, for example, there is an exclusive), the Special Edition and the Collector include different extras. The first is accompanied by the following extras:

Exclusive steelbook

48-page digital art mini-book edited by Dark Horse

Director’s Comments: The creative team sits down with a prestigious Japanese historian to observe the world of GOT and buy it with the actual events that inspired it.

In-game items: 1 Technique Point, 1 Hachiman Favor Pendant

Tsushima Hero Skin Set: Golden Mask and Sword Set

This is the content of the Collector’s Edition:

Complete game for PlayStation 4

Exclusive steelbook

Tsushima Island Cloth Map

Sashimono war banner

Furoshiki wrapping fabric

48 page mini art book edited by Dark Horse

Downloadable content:

Dynamic theme for PlayStation 4

Tsushima hero skin set including: golden mask, armor, sword set, horse and saddle

Director’s Comments: The creative team sits down with a prestigious Japanese historian to observe the world of GOT and buy it with the actual events that inspired it.

In-game items: 1 technique point and Hachiman’s Favor Pendant

And where to buy the game? Here are some options:

Buy Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition for 61.99 euros on Amazon

Buy Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition for 69.95 euros in GAME

Buy Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition for 79.95 euros in GAME

Buy Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition for 179.95 euros in GAME

Buy Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition for 64.99 euros at FNAC

Buy Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition for 74.90 euros on Mediamarkt



