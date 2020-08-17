Ghost of Tsushima to get free co-op multiplayer in late 2020

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the name of the new cooperative multiplayer mode that will receive the base title for free at some point in late 2020.

Sucker Punch confirms Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a free update to the original game that will incorporate a cooperative multiplayer mode. As reported in a short entry on the PlayStation blog, you can participate in games with groups of 2 to 4 players. Depending on the size of the squad, the type of content you can access will vary.

With two players you can access a series of cooperative story missions that will increase in difficulty. As the study itself details, these missions “have been built on the foundations of combat seen in single player mode, but with a new magical twist that will require synchronizing with your partner.”

If the group is four players, you can play wave-based survival missions, where we will fight “with the strongest enemies of Tsushima.” And yes, new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities are included. In Legends you can expect the opposite side of Jin Sakai’s adventure. From exploring the beauty of the island, we will be immersed in fantastic elements based on Japanese mythology and folklore.

The content initially coming to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be a setup for the four-player raid. This mission will take “you and your teammates to a new dimension to challenge a brutal and terrifying enemy.”

Free at the end of 2020

Players will have the opportunity to choose which role they want to play among four classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each is expected to have its own strengths and abilities. We will learn more details as its release date approaches. So far we only know that it will arrive sometime at the end of 2020. Again, it will be part of a free update for all Ghost of Tsushima players. You can see his first trailer in the header of this piece.



