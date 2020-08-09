Ghost of Tsushima, the second best selling PS4 exclusive

A sales analyst predicts that Ghost of Tsushima will soon overtake Marvel’s Spider-Man as the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive in Japan.

The recent and probably the last major PlayStation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima continues to establish itself as a best-seller. In Sucker Punch, which a few days ago they shared some statistics of Jin Sakai’s adventure, they have to be especially happy, since the game is already second in the list of the best-selling exclusives in Japan, where it has been especially liked, as it was to wait.

Sucker Punch Triumph

A great merit without a doubt, more so given that Ghost of Tsushima has achieved it after only three weeks on the market, having appeared on July 17. The news comes from analyst Benji-Sales.

“After just three weeks, Ghost of Tsushima becomes the second best-selling game among all those coming from a Sony first party studio,” he said on his Twitter profile. “The best seller is Marvel’s Spider-Man, but with 300,000 physical copies sold, GoT will not take long to surpass it. Amazing results.”

After only 3 weeks of sales Ghost of Tsushima is already the 2nd best selling game LIFETIME for a PlayStation 1st party studio in Japan on PS4 #1 is Spider-Man, however at roughly 300k physical sales GoT isn't far behind and will surpass it in the coming weeks Amazing results pic.twitter.com/RGZdp92fZm — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 6, 2020

It also stands out that Knack is the game that has distributed the most copies in Japan, but with the nuance that it began as the game with which PS4 was sold in Japan, with console and video game sets arriving in a bundle. “Some will say Knack should be in first place,” he says. to software sales “.

In fact, sales for Ghost of Tsushima have been so high in Japan that it has even exceeded Sony’s own expectations, so much so that the game has become practically sold out. A great success for Sucker Punch, which to get an idea you just have to see the number of images taken with its Photo Mode on social networks, according to the study, at a rate of 1.5 million a day.



