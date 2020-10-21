Ghost of Tsushima: sequel may be in development

Through its official website, developer Sucker Punch has released a vacancy for his studio that may suggest the existence of a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. According to the description, the company is looking for a screenwriter who has knowledge of the history of Feudal Japan, implying that developers may already be initiating plans for a new adventure by Jin Sakai.

So far, Sucker Punch has not released any official information on a possible sequel, but with the success that Ghost of Tsushima has had, it is possible to believe that new content may be on the way, including to arrive on PlayStation 5.

Ghost of Tsushima is available exclusively for PlayStation 4 and will be playable in the next generation, with improved frame rate – 60 fps option -, faster load times and cross-save between generations.



