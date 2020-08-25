Ghost of Tsushima sells very fast on PlayStation

Following the commercial success of The Last of Us Part 2, Sucker Punch has also managed to triumph in the market with his most recent work.

A tale of revenge set in medieval Japan has managed to win over players. This is Ghost of Tsushima, the new production from the North American studio Sucker Punch, which after a few years fully dedicated to the InFamous saga, have dared to try their luck with a completely unpublished intellectual property. The title, which was delayed due to the coronavirus, was marketed on July 17, and successfully. At least that is what the figures from the consulting firm SuperData suggest, which indicate that the video game sold 1.9 million digital copies during the month of July. This means it is the fastest selling new IP on PlayStation.

Compared to other games from Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sucker Punch’s work has improved many of the brands established by other products: Horizon Zero Dawn sold 1.9 million units in its first two months, while Days Gone placed 1.3 million. million copies during the same time period. If The Last of Us Part 2 broke records, Ghost of Tsushima has been no less: it is the best console launch in a month of July.

Paper Mario, another of the great releases of July

On the same day that the Ghost of Tsushima was defending the Mongols, the most famous plumber in video games returned on paper. Paper Mario: The Origami King is a far cry from other Nintendo Switch exclusives. With its 555,000 units sold in digital format, the title has managed to surpass Fire Emblem: Three Houses in its first month, but the figures for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (5 million) and Pokémon Sword and Shield (2.7 million) were best in their respective releases.

Ghost of Tsushima tells the story of Jin Sakai, a man trained in the ways of bushido who decided to leave his teachings behind to become a ghost, defeat the Mongol invader and protect his home from enemy attack.



