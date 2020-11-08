Ghost of Tsushima Releases Patch 1.15

Ghost of Tsushima update 1.15 adjusts Legends rewards for players level 105 and up, among other fixes. Sucker Punch reveals the main changes it will introduce to Ghost of Tsushima through update 1.15.

The patch focuses on Legends, its multiplayer mode. The loot adjustments released by the story’s nightmare quests and Iyo’s Adventure chapters stand out. Players who are level 105 or higher will now be more likely to receive 105 Ki items.

The patch fixes several controllable character bugs, including frequent disconnections that users reported. Update 1.15 is now available for download on PS4.

The future of Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima surprised with the revelation of a completely free multiplayer mode. Legends landed on the Sucker Punch hit on October 16. The cooperative aspect presented a different vision with respect to the main campaign. We were traveling to a mythological fantasy world against the Yokai monsters.

Thanks to the backward compatibility of PS5, the title will be playable in the new generation from day one. You can move your game from PS4 to continue playing from where you left off. On the other hand, it will have an option in performance mode that will offer the opportunity to play it with framerate released up to 60 images per second, in addition to the reduction of loading times thanks to the SSD unit.

The game obtained in this house a rating of 8.5 out of 10. In the analysis, Francisco Alberto Serrano pointed out that Ghost of Tsushima “is a great title, full of visual moments to remember and with a well-planned combat system that meets more than worthily his role of great production ”. Of course, do not be free of the “repetition of mission structure” and “a curve of difficulty that flattens at the end.” You can read the full text here.



