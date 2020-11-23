Ghost of Tsushima | PS5 vs PS4 Pro graphic comparison

A video puts the backward compatible version on PS5 face to face with respect to the original PS4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Now it can be enjoyed at 60 FPS.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the games most often used as an example of the improvements of some PS4 titles on PS5. The backward compatibility of the new Sony console with the catalog of the already veteran domestic machine of the Japanese company is 99%, but some have better performance; among them, the action-adventure title Sucker Punch in feudal Japan. The following video shows us a technical comparison between all the versions.

One of the advantages of this version of Ghost of Tsushima on PS5 is that thanks to backward compatibility it can be played for the first time in full resolution and at 60 FPS. The Bit Analyst collects in his latest video how he has managed to improve the experience from PS4 Pro to PS5. Despite the resolution and other technical aspects being the same (3200x1800p), on PlayStation 5 it goes from 30 to 60 frames per second, a higher visual fidelity. When asked if native 4K (2160p) is achieved, the answer is negative.

In the video sequences you can see the few changes in drawing distance, shadows and modeling, almost identical between PS4 Pro and PS5; much more pronounced when compared to the standard PS4 model. The objective has been to improve the refresh rate. You can check here all the games with what Sony calls “Game Boost” on PS5; Also, in this list you have all the PS4 titles that start to run at 60 FPS on PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 5 million units on PS4

With more than 5 million copies sold worldwide, Ghost of Tsushima is one of the biggest hits for PlayStation in 2020. The title, which exceeded Sony’s expectations, is also the fastest-selling new PS4 IP. Last October it was updated with New Game + and a later multiplayer mode called Legends; all completely free.

Regarding Sucker Punch, the North American studio is already looking for a narrative writer for its next project; a profile with the particularity that he must be an expert in feudal Japan.



