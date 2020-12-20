Ghost of Tsushima pays tribute to PlayStation

Update 1.18 includes four themed outfits from various PlayStation IPs. Ghost of Tsushima offers them at no additional cost until January 15.

Ghost of Tsushima pays homage to various intellectual properties of the PlayStation. As part of its 1.18 update, Sucker Punch announced the arrival of four outfits, each from a different brand from the Japanese company.

As you can see in the tweet that accompanies these lines, the chosen games are Bloodborne, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Shadow of the Colossus, available exclusively for the class in which they appear: Ronin, Samurai, Hunter and Assassin, respectively

How can you unlock it? Very easy. You only have to complete a story or survival mission with all four classes. Once you do, it will be automatically added to inventory at no additional cost. Of course, you will have to hurry, since the promotion will be available until next January 15, 2021. It has not transpired if we will have more opportunities to unlock them in the future.

Ghost of Tsushima Patch 1.18 Out Now

In addition to fixing minor bugs, update 1.18 is notable for the arrival of a new filter in matchmaking. As a solo player, you can choose from various settings other players with the same objectives. For example, you can choose if you have a preference for being a group leader, if you use a microphone or the type of mission you want to complete. It works for all three chapters of The Tale of Iyo raid, the Gold or Nightmare Survival missions, and the Story missions.

The studio urges gamers to be patient with these filters. By narrowing down your search so much, the period to find a complete group is extended above normal, so you should only use it when you want to complete something very specific.

Remember that Legends is a free game add-on for all Ghost of Tsushima users. The multiplayer extends the playable formula by facing the Yokai forces, in contrast to the Mongol army of Jin Sakai’s journey. You can read our analysis here.



