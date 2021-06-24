Ghost Of Tsushima On PC? New Box Art Warms Port Rumors

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the biggest games of 2020, and one of the main PlayStation 4 exclusives of the past generation. But, by all appearances, its exclusivity seems to be nearing its end, as the game’s cover art has removed the phrase “Only on PlayStation”.

Quite self-explanatory, this text always appeared in games that are not available on competing consoles or computers. If you remember recent history, titles like Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn also removed the phrase from the box just before they were ported to PC.

It’s just not possible to nail down with certainty that a computer version is on the way because the latest PlayStation 5 releases, like Sackboy: The Big Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, don’t carry the phrase “only on PlayStation” either. and yet they are still exclusive.

For now, Ghost of Tsushima has a new box highlighting its acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima Legends co-op multiplayer mode, so we’ll have to wait and see if Sony is just modernizing and updating its standard game box design, or if an announcement is made. port to PC will really happen soon.

Until then, it’s possible to enjoy the samurai adventure also on PlayStation 5 through the console’s backwards compatibility, which makes it run at 60 fps and in 4K resolution. Would you like to see Ghost of Tsushima on other platforms? What do you think of the game? Let us know in the comments below!