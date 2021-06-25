Ghost of Tsushima: New Expansion May Arrive Later This Year [RUMOR]

Ghost of Tsushima: One of the most successful launches of 2020 could be back this year with a new DLC. According to rumors revealed by a Twitter profile, the game Ghost of Tsushima may gain a standalone expansion known as Ghost of Ikishima — which is currently in development.

According to user Shpeshal_Nick, who is considered quite trustworthy due to other information released in the past, the isolated expansion should follow the line of titles like Uncharted: Lost Legacy and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

It is also worth noting that there is no mention of which platform will receive the news, however, many fans speculate that there will be a cross-generation launch.

Check out the post on Twitter:

Ghosts of Ikishima. An Expandalone type game. Aiming for 2021. Not sure how so many seemed to find out so quick. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

However, it is necessary to be aware of the information that circulates on the internet, especially because it can create expectations that do not correspond to reality. Even so, the rumor seems to follow a solid path, given that Sony does not have major releases scheduled for the last few months of 2021.

So, given the success of Spider-Man: Miles Morales last year, a single expansion of Ghost of Tsushima would make a lot of sense in general terms. The Sucker Punch production was considered by a good part of the public as one of the best open world titles released on PlayStation 4.