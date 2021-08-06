Ghost of Tsushima Multiplayer Will Win Standalone Version

Ghost of Tsushima turned out to be one of the most successful releases on its arrival at the end of the PS4 generation. Shortly after the game’s debut, it gained a multiplayer version, the Legends mode. Now, Sucker Punch announces that the experience of playing with friends will no longer require the base game to enjoy.

The developer has announced that Ghost of Tsushima Legends will get a standalone version on September 3, priced at $19.99 on both PS4 and PS5. Thus, players who want to face Tsushima’s supernatural adventures with their friends, but don’t mind Jin Sakai’s journey, can save a little on the game’s purchase. Sucker Punch says the decision was made because public receptivity to Ghost of Tsushima’s Legends mode was far more positive than their best expectations.

Along with the new standalone multiplayer version, Ghost of Tsushima Legends will get a new mode too, called Rivals. In this new way of playing, two teams of two players face waves of enemies controlled by the AI. With each opponent killed, players accumulate Magatama, which can be used to harass the opposing team with different curses. After a certain amount of accumulated Magatama, the last waves are released, and whoever completes them first wins.

Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer will also receive an update on August 20, along with the release of the game’s Director’s Cut. These are balance and gameplay tweaks, with new levels of gear to unlock as well. All Legends extra content will continue to reach the game’s owners, without the need to upgrade to Director’s Cut.