Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Gets Rivals Mode This Friday

Ghost of Tsushima: In a message posted on its official Twitter profile, producer Sucker Punch announced that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will work standalone (ie, without relying on the main game to run) this Friday (3), in addition to have been given a new mode known as Rivals.

In the new game option, two teams with two members each must compete to defeat waves of enemies in order to collect Magatama to hinder the other team – among the options is the possibility of preventing the rival duo from shopping, casting curses like bodies explosives and others to make the opponents’ mission even more complicated

Rivals mode comes to #GhostOfTsushima: Legends starting tomorrow at 8:00AM Pacific Time along with Gear Mastery, new cosmetics, and more! Here's how to prove yourself against your rivals to win! pic.twitter.com/l02Kl6Tru8 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) September 2, 2021

It was also mentioned that the game received the Gear Mastery System, allowing those who have achieved level 110 gear to associate them with a class to activate Mastery Challenges. This way, it is possible to make a specific item upgradeable up to 120 and, in addition, activate a second perk slot.

