Ghost of Tsushima: Jin actress to shoot a scene

Sony recently announced the production of the Ghost of Tsushima film, which has yet to have many details released. However, Daisuke Tsuji, who played the protagonist Jin in the game, has already anticipated himself saying that he would like to play the part in the feature film.

In a message published on his Twitter profile, the actor even commented that he would not mind doing the nude scenes in the adaptation for the big screen – something that happens in some moments when the character enters a hot spring.

If I get to play Jin in the live action Ghost, let it be known that I fully agree to doing butt nudity. https://t.co/WJBPP9gkgb — Daisuke Tsuji (@dicek2g) March 26, 2021

“If I am asked to play Jin in the live action of Ghost of Tsushima, I make it clear that I totally agree to do the nude scenes in which I need to show my butt,” wrote Tsuji.

To date, the film does not yet have a set release date.