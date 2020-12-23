Ghost of Tsushima is the biggest launch of 2020

For the third consecutive year, a PlayStation-branded game is crowned the best release by Famitsu: Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, was an absolute success in the land of the rising sun in 2020 – based on 137 votes from leading figures in the Japanese gaming industry .

Voting is carried out by Famitsu through collaboration with the main players in the Japanese game market. Among the guests are Shuhei Yoshida from Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hideki Kamiya from Platinum Games, Yoshinori Kitase from Square Enix, Yasunori Ichinose from Capcom and many others. Check the list of nominated games:

Ghost of Tsushima (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous, XSEED Games)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Devolver Digital)

In 2018 and 2019, the creators selected by Famitsu elected Marvel’s Spider-Man and Death Stranding as the best games in their respective release years – at the time of voting, Kojima’s game still had temporary exclusivity with PlayStation.

Ghost of Tsushima was the last exclusive to be released for PS4 and has sold an incredible 5 million copies to date. It is worth mentioning that the game is also available via backward compatibility on PS5, running with 60 FPS on the new generation console.

Was the prize for the Sucker Punch game deserved?




