Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Islands Expansion Gets More Details

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Islands, Some time ago, there was a rumor on the net about the duration of the DLC Iki Islands for Ghost of Tsushima, saying that it should last between 15 and 20 hours. In case you’re curious to know this – and some other data –, an interview conducted this week by the Press Start website team has some answers on the subject.

“The best way to think about it [referring to the length of the DLC] is to look at the size and content of Iki, both in terms of depth and size, is to think of something analogous to an act within the main game. So if you think about the first region, Izuhara, it’s going to have the variety and depth of content, in addition to the playing time, of course,” explained Patrick Downs, the game’s screenwriter, during the chat.

Added to this, it was said that this expansion will bring new skills and techniques to the protagonist, and new opponents will also appear with unprecedented moves. Other points mentioned are the addition of armor for horses, the ability to travel quickly between different places from a certain stretch, and support for 3D Audio.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will be released on August 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.