Ghost of Tsushima: How Did Sony Manage To Take Saves Between PS4 and PS5?

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most important releases of last year, arriving as a PS4 exclusive. When Sony released its next-gen console a short time later, gamers who upgraded it early had problems with their saves, so it wasn’t possible to continue the game where it left off on the old console.

The problem is that the PS5 had no way to access the files you had on your PS4 to “understand” your game progress — so you had to start all over again. But that’s in the past, as Sony has recently resolved these issues. The solution, very briefly, was to change the game’s algorithms to PS4, so that the saves are uploaded to the cloud. This data can then be downloaded to the PS5 to continue progress.

Trophies can also be transferred.

This is the most “simple” solution, let’s say, that was already used in other PS5 remasters, such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the latest Spider-Man Remastered. On the other hand, in more recent PS4 titles like Ghost of Tsushima, the difficulty still existed — that is, until this last update.

The new transfer screen gives you the option to swap your PS5 save for the old PS4 save — or continue with it if you’ve already progressed further on the new console. You can also choose whether you want to clear the progress of single mode, Legends mode or both.

An interesting detail for those who enjoy collecting trophies and achievements is that, finally, the trophies you had gotten in Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 will be transferred to your profile in the new console. Anyone who turns on the PS5 with the game already updated will notice an avalanche of trophies popping up on the screen at the same time.

Of course things could have been simpler, right: turn on the new console, log in with your account and have everything already there, for example. But this improvement, however late, is very welcome. If you’ve already tried cross-save Ghost of Tsushima on PS5, leave your comment!