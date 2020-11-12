Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 5 million copies

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most acclaimed PlayStation exclusives of 2020 and has established itself with great success. According to the New York Times, the Sucker Punch game has sold more than 5 million units since its launch in July 2020.

The extensive article published by the renowned American newspaper not only gave the numbers of Ghost of Tsushima, but also reported that the entire God of War franchise has sold an incredible 51 million copies.

“Sony attributes much of its success in the latest console generation to the popularity of its exclusive game franchises, including veterans like God of War [more than 51 million copies sold] and other recently released franchises like Ghost of Tsushima, with more of 5 million copies sold since its debut in July, “pointed out the New York Times.

In just three days of launch, GoT managed to sell more than 2.4 million units and became the fastest-selling debut IP on PS4. During the same month, the title was the most sold in the United States, according to the NPD Group – a company that conducts market research.

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the Ghost of Tsushima sequel is apparently already in development. It is worth mentioning that the game will also be released for the new generation and promises to have game options to run at 60 FPS on PS5.



