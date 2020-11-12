Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 5 million copies on PS4

The Sucker Punch title will get a second life thanks to backward compatibility with PS5, which will offer 60 fps.

Launching a new intellectual property is not easy, but Suckert Punch, the creators of inFamous, have managed to triumph with Ghost of Tsushima. This open world title has not only exceeded Sony’s own sales expectations, but has already sold more than 5 million copies, as revealed by The New York Times newspaper.

“Sony attributes success in the previous generation of consoles to the popularity of its exclusive series, which includes God of War,” but also Ghost of Tsushima, which has sold “more than 5 million copies since its launch in July.” Sucker Punch’s work is a title set in the Japan of the samurai, where its protagonist, Jin Sakai, must abandon the precepts instilled by his master to save his home.

The ways of bushido cease to make sense from the very moment the Mongol invaders arrive on the island of Tsushima. Mastering the art of the katana and stealth will be crucial to survival, but not enough. During his journey, he will meet other characters and visit all kinds of locations, yes, as a ghost, not as a samurai.

Even better on PS5

The PS5 release will add enhancements to select video games. It is confirmed that the production of Sucker Punch will be one of them, so players will be able to enjoy 60 fps. On the other hand, the title will benefit from the SSD hard drive, so that loading times will be reduced even more. And that was one of the highlights of the PS4 version.

Ghost of Tsushima is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. It will be playable from day one on Sony’s next-generation console, which is scheduled for November 19 in the Spanish market, while other countries will be able to access the console from today 12th of November.



