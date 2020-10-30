Ghost of Tsushima has exceeded Sony’s sales expectations

Jim Ryan believes that the Sucker Punch game has sold more than they expected on PS4 and has had an above-estimated reception.

Ghost of Tsushima has become one of the biggest hits of the PS4-exclusive game generation. After selling out at its Japanese premiere and being the best-selling new PlayStation 4 IP at launch with 2.4 million units in its opening weekend, Sony has acknowledged being surprised by the excellent commercial performance of the latest Sucker Punch; also for its reception in the community.

With an 83 in Metacritic by specialized media and a 9.2 by users (more than 17,000 votes), the game has far exceeded the expectations of the Japanese giant.

In words to Games Industry, the CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, has put his name and surname to this success: “But let’s talk about Ghost of Tsushima, which has been a delight on the part of the critics and, without a doubt, a delight on the side. commercial; to a degree we did not expect. That says a lot about the work Sucker Punch has done to build on their previous canon of work. ”

He praises that they have half a dozen studios capable of breaking records with each new iteration of their existing series or new proposals, and he hopes that will be the case in the future. In fact, he believes that the PS5 catalog “has no comparison” with the PS4 or PS3.

Sucker Punch seeks narrative writer; Ghost of Tsushima will run at 60 FPS on PS5

We recently learned that Sucker Punch is looking for a narrative writer for a new project. The peculiarity of his search is that the postulate must be an expert on feudal Japan and must have a desire to write a history based on feudal Japan. Will it be a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima? It is too early to say, and at this point it would be mere speculation to anticipate it, but the indications and the commercial performance of the game suggest that this may be the case.

Other great successes of this generation, such as God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn or Marvel’s Spider-Man, already have new iterations confirmed for the next few years. We will see what the American studio Sucker Punch has in hand in the next few dates.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available exclusively for PS4, but thanks to backward compatibility with PS5 it will be able to run on Sony’s new console with a 60 FPS mode. The game recently received an ambitious free multiplayer update under the name Legends.



