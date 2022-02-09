Ghost of Tsushima Gets A Outfit Inspired by Horizon Forbidden West

With the launch of Horizon Forbidden West approaching, another great PlayStation exclusive has prepared a pretty cool tribute to Aloy’s next adventure: a free themed update is now available for download right now in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut!

Upon downloading, hero Jin Sakai gets a new outfit inspired by the game from Guerilla Games, but you need to complete a puzzle north of Iki Island before you can wear it. Check out how it looked:

As the developer Sucker Punch explained on Twitter, a new Wind Shrine (temple of the wind) has been added, which ends up being a good reason to dust off the game and enjoy another mission there. This ends up being a good appetizer to help us wait for the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West, which will be released in versions for PlayStation 5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022.

But what about you, what did you think of this tribute? Are you going to play to try on clothes? Are you looking forward to the new Horizon? Comment below!