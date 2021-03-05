Ghost of Tsushima: game creators become ambassador

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most acclaimed games of 2020, having a great reception even among Japanese critics, who considered the game a very dignified tribute to the local culture!

As if those compliments weren’t enough, Tsushima Island will honor the game’s director as well as the creative director with the honor of being their permanent tourism ambassadors!

According to Mayor Hiroki Hitakatsu, the developers “helped to spread Tsushima’s name and history to the whole world in a wonderful way.” With that, Sony and the city are already combining new promotional actions to publicize both the game and the island!

What did you think of the game? Did you like the way Tsushima is portrayed there? Comment below!