Ghost of Tsushima first 10 days statistics shared

The Samurai-themed Ghost of Tsushima has made its debut last week and has had a huge impact. The production, which was subject to the intense interest of the actors, was able to turn the records upside down in a short time. In the light of all this information, the PlayStation front shared interesting statistics in the 10-day period with the release of the game.

Ghost of Tsushima first 10 days stats

For Ghost of Tsushima, Sony previously stated that over 2.4 million copies were sold in the first three days, making it the platform’s fastest-selling game. In the statement made on the official Twitter account of PlayStation, how much was loved and played in the first 10 days was proved by the published data.

According to the data, while the players faced 156.4 million enemies in the first 10 days, they performed 57.5 million duels and kneeled 139.4 million enemies. Players spent a total of 810.3 years on horseback while visiting 16.2 million Onsen (hot springs) in 10 days. In this way, they had the opportunity to renew the health of Jin, the main character of the game. In addition, 28.1 million players who played the flute changed the weather thanks to the flute.

On the other hand, the actors, who hold good with nature, also had the opportunity to engage with animals. Ghost of Tsushima statistics showed us that 8.8 million foxes were loved by players in the first 10 days. It was explained by director Nate Fox that this detail was not included in the early plans of the game, but was added after the studio changed its decision. In addition, let’s mention that the people who played the game took 15.5 million photographs by being affected by the scenery.

The game, which we direct Samurai Jin Sakai, offers us a unique adventure with its magnificent atmosphere in addition to its impressive fighting mechanics.



