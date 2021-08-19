Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut Wins Graphical Comparison Video

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will be officially released this Friday (20), and many are certainly already eyeing the game and waiting for analysis to define whether they will actually acquire the title once again (or for the first time) – if it’s in this group, the Digital Foundry team shared their opinion on what we can find in this title.

In general terms, the team emphasizes that the fact that the game runs at 60 frames per second drastically improves the experience in the adventure, which will certainly be welcomed by the public. It was also mentioned that the player will find some additions such as layout options for the controller, as well as two different variations for the graphics, one being more focused on frame rate and the other offering a higher resolution.

Finally, the team’s verdict is that this should be the kind of offer offered free to the community, since they don’t compare to what is seen in other titles that are on the market.

“What we have here is a generous list of reviews, but it looks like Sony is charging for the kind of stuff other producers and distributors are offering for free, and in fact the biggest improvement of all – the 60 frames per second – was already offered with the original game. While it’s an excellent title and the improvements obviously add something to the experience, this isn’t the vast kind of upgrade we saw in Marvel’s Spider Man (which was paid for) and Metro Exodus Enhanced (which was not paid),” says Digital Foundry .

And you, eyeing Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.