Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Reviews Its Best Moments In Its Launch Trailer

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released from August 20 on PS5 and PS4. Sucker Punch reviews his best moments in a new trailer.Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is a few days away from landing on the market. This compilation of content, in addition to the Iki Island expansion and the native version for PS5, will allow players to immerse themselves once again in the journey of Jin Sakai against the Mongol forces. From PlayStation they share their launch trailer, where they review some of the best moments of the adventure. You can see the video in the header of this news.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Everything We Know

This Friday, August 20, the Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima will be marketed for PS5 and PS4, a definitive edition full of unpublished content for those who already became the ghost of Tsushima in 2020. As we said, the incorporation of Iki Island stands out , a new piece of terrain where the story of the main video game will expand.

The community can look forward to new story missions, enemies, side quests, and activities as you explore the wastelands of this unreleased piece of terrain. Sakai will travel to the island to investigate the rumors of a Mongol presence, but soon after the events will make him face “reliving some of the most traumatic moments of his past,” explains the editor in the official description.

The native version for PS5 will allow you to take advantage of the new generation hardware with a variety of graphic and technical improvements, among which stands out the possibility of playing it in dynamic 4K while its rate of images per second points to 60. It will also make use of the main DualSense features, and exclusive Japanese dubbing lip sync will be added.

Through this link you can find out about all the editions that will be available from that day on, as well as the options you have to update your original copy of Ghost of Tsushima depending on which platform you are on.