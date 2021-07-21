Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut reveals trailer money island of two

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: Jin Sakai prepares for a new adventure on the island of Iki that will be exclusive to Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Now we have the first official trailer for Iki Island, showing some of the news that awaits the Phantom and the player:

As we can see in the video, Iki Island is not just a content pack, but an expansion that also includes a new campaign. We don’t know how long this extra story will be, but we do know the new antagonist: a leader of the Mongols known as “The Eagle”.

The video is less than two minutes old and doesn’t show details of what to expect on the island. You can see that we will have new equipment available and you can also check the look of the place, with the same style of exuberant nature and amazing landscapes that consecrated the base version of the game.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released on PS4 and PS5 on August 20th. In addition to the new content, the game brings improvements to take advantage of the hardware and functions of Dual Sense in the console of the next generation from Sony. The expanded version of the title can be purchased separately, but players of the original Ghost of Tsushima can upgrade the game to Director’s Cut for a price.