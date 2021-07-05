Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut Replaces Basic Edition on PS Store; How To Access

Ghost of Tsushima: The Director’s Cut edition of Ghost of Tsushima replaces the basic version of PS4. We tell you how to access it right now through the PS Store.Ghost of Tsushima for PS4 disappears from PlayStation Store. The Standard Edition tab does not allow users to purchase it separately from the Director’s Cut, the definitive version. However, PlayStation allows new users to be able to access it through the pre-order of this director’s edition.

How to access the basic edition of Ghost of Tsushima for PS4?

As we can read in the note of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PlayStation Blog, “until launch day, make the reservation on PS Store to download the version of Ghost of Tsushima for PS4 now. So you can enjoy the main game first and transfer your progress to rewind when Director’s Cut arrives in August. ”

So if you don’t have Ghost of Tsushima and would like to play it before the Director’s Cut release, you have two options. The first, to reserve this edition through the PS Store on either of the two platforms, at 79.99 euros on PS5 or 69.99 euros on PS4; if you do it in the new generation you will make sure you have the native version of Director’s Cut. In case you do it on PS4, you will have to purchase an extra update for an additional 10 euros.

On the other hand, the second option is that you acquire one of the physical copies that are currently marketed in stores. With it you can play Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 or via compatibility on PS5. Remember that progress can be carried over, so you won’t lose anything once you jump to the next-gen.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is scheduled for release on August 20 on PS5 and PS4. This edition stands out for being linked to the island of Iki, an expansion that will extend the playable area with new opportunities and stories. Know all the details by clicking here.