Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut Releases Release Trailer

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will arrive this Friday, August 20th, bringing more content on PS4 and PS5 and optimizations to better take advantage of the new console’s features. To raise the hype, Sucker Punch decided to release today, the 18th, a new launch trailer for the game:

We can see in the video some scenes that already appear in the original version of the game, but the focus is really on the news, for the most part.

One of the big highlights, of course, is the expansion of Iki Island. It’s a whole new map with an original story for the campaign, which also brings new equipment and cosmetic items, being one of the main attractions for the game’s Director’s Cut.

Extra content will be available to anyone who buys the expansion on both PS4 and PS5, but the next-gen console also gets some exclusive features. In addition to the game running better, with the update will be added haptic feedback and support for adaptive triggers, present only in Dual Sense.

On the same day, the game’s online multiplayer Legends mode also receives news. Balance and gameplay tweaks as well as new equipment levels come to this game mode also on August 20th. The difference is that the content in Legends mode is completely free, and you won’t need the purchase of the Director’s Cut expansion to enjoy.