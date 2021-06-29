Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Registered For PS4 and PS5

Ghost of Tsushima: The ESRB anticipates the future announcement of this apparently extended version of the celebrated Sucker Punch video game published in 2020 for PS4.

ESRB, the North American video game rating system, has registered in its database Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5, a version that aims to include more content than the original version of Ghost of Tsushima originally published on PlayStation 4 in July 2020.

In the absence of official and formal confirmation from Sony Interactive Entertainment, the regulatory body includes a synopsis where nothing is discussed that we already know; Not in vain, apart from confirming the platforms on which it will be released —PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5—, it is also mentioned that there will be in-game purchases, something unprecedented in the title currently available in stores.

Presumably the original multiplayer mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, will come bundled alongside the new additions Sucker Punch has been working on during this time. It is hoped that Sony will answer these questions in the near future.

Ghost of Ikishima, officially registered by Sony

Sucker Punch is making headlines this week for a number of reasons. If the success of the original Ghost of Tsushima was not reason enough for Sony to contemplate the future of the series in the present generation, the registration of the Ghost of Ikishima website (ghostofikishima.com) and its redirection to the official PlayStation portal are suspicions that feed an unconfirmed rumor by the Japanese company that is gaining strength: a possible standalone release based on the universe we met with Jin Sakai. To make matters worse, Ghost of Tsushima has shown a new cover without the stamp “Only on PlayStation”, which invites us to think about its possible reissue on PC.

It goes without saying that Sucker Punch is looking for a writer for his next video game; we do not know which one at the moment.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the biggest hits of PlayStation Studios of recent times with more than 6.5 million units sold worldwide. Following its release on PS4 and overwhelming reception from the community, a patch was later released for PS5 that reduces load times and raises the FPS rate to 60 frames per second. An outlier is that the game has more than a 50% completion rate.