Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Is Announced With Release Date

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: PlayStation unveiled, this Thursday (1st), Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. The game will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 20 this year and also already has a first teaser.

The title will receive graphics, performance and feature improvements for Dual Sense. Check out the first video of the release below.

On PS5, the game will have better lip sync in Japanese; 3D audio; shorter loading time; 4K options; will use haptic feedback and adaptive control triggers; 60 FPS and will have PS4 save transfer.

Whoever has Ghost of Tsushima will receive a patch with updates such as new Photo Mode, new accessibility options for remapping the controller buttons, and locking targeting enemies during combat.

In addition, owners of a copy of the game on PS4 will be able to pre-purchase the Director’s Cut version for the same console for $19.99 in the United States. Anyone who buys the PS4 version of the new game can upgrade to the PS5 for $9.99 starting August 20th.

Anyone who owns the game on PS4 and doesn’t pre-purchase will have to pay $29.99 to get Director’s Cut on PS5 starting August 20th. Prices in reais for these transactions have not yet been released.

Iki Island Expansion

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will also come with the “Iki Island” expansion. “In this new story, Jin (Sakai) travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongolian presence. But soon, he finds himself involved in events with deeply personal interests that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past,” says PlayStation of the additional content.

The company said it will share more details about the DLC storyline shortly. Despite this, she confirmed that in addition to a new story and characters, the island will have various contents such as new environments, armor for Jin and his horse, mini-games, techniques, enemies and more. The Director’s Cut version will also have special trophies.

So, what did you think of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut? Are you excited to get back to playing with Jin Sakai and venturing to Iki Island? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!