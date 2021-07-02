Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: How to upgrade from PS4 to PS5

Ghost of Tsushima: The Iki Island expansion is the main incentive for an expanded edition of the Sucker Punch game. We clear up possible confusion with your edits. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is now official. After anticipating through the US video game regulatory body, Sony has confirmed that this coming August 20 we will be able to get hold of the expanded edition of the successful Sucker Punch video game; this time on PS4 and PS5. Jin Sakai’s adventure will be complemented with an expansion, Iki Island, as well as additions in the form of director’s comments, new enemies and technical improvements for PlayStation 5 users. Updating will not be free and, depending on which version you have, give the jump to the next gen will have a price and another.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: reservations, editions, improvements and prices

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will arrive on August 20 at a price of € 79.99 for PS5 and € 69.99 for PS4. This is the main thing. Now, what if you already have Ghost of Tsushima purchased?

According to Sony, those who already have the Ghost of Tsushima game purchased on PS4 – physical or digital format – can upgrade to the Director’s Cut version of PS4 for 19.99 euros. The upgrade will be released on August 20; Although reservations open on the PS Store this July 2. If what you want is to jump directly to the Director’s Cut on PlayStation 5, in that case the price to pay will be 29.99 euros. Finally, those who buy Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut on PS5 for 9.99 euros.

