Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Celebrates Arrival With Virtual Presentation; Date and Time

Today, August 19, 2021, PlayStation Spain will celebrate the launch of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut with a virtual presentation.PlayStation Spain will celebrate today, August 19, the digital presentation of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Followers of the popular Sucker Punch video game will be able to see a review of this definitive edition from the hands of some of the renowned journalists and players in our country. It will start at 19:00 CEST.

The panel will be attended by Paula Sáez, community manager of this house, who will be accompanied by Sara Borondo, Ray Snakeyes and Pablo González. Moderated by Víctor Polo, the five will review the most outstanding themes of the project, such as the recreation of the island of Tsushima, the immersion of the scenarios, the duality of the hero Jin Sakai and the vision of Japanese culture in the video game, among other points related to the Iki Island expansion.

Jin Sakai returns in its definitive edition

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will allow players to delve into the full Sucker Punch title package. Its launch, expected this August 20 on PS5 and PS4, stands out for presenting the Iki Island expansion, an unpublished content to date that will take the protagonist to a new island far from Tsushima. In it he will relive “some of the most traumatic moments of his past” while facing an unknown threat.

The Director’s Cut also marks the arrival of the native version for PS5, that is, it will take advantage of the capabilities of the new generation of PlayStation. Added to the technical and graphic improvements is the use of the DualSense, the lip sync of the Japanese dubbing and reduced loading times, among other improvements.

Through this link you can find out about all the editions that will be available from that day on, as well as the options you have to update your original copy of Ghost of Tsushima depending on which platform you are on.