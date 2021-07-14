Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut adds 15 to 20 hours of gameplay [RUMOR]

The release of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is getting closer and closer, and a supposed quality tester of the game may have revealed a little more than we can hope for, stating in a post on Reddit that the DLC, Iki Island, will add about 15 to 20 hours of gambling.

In the publication, he also stated that the new map is about the same size as the bottom of Tsushima Island, being inhabited by new animals including monkeys, leopards and squirrels. In addition, Iki will have more shrines, Mongolian enemies and flute music.

Apparently, we’ll also see a new combat stance, upgrades to swords and bows, torches, more heavy armor sets, and various amulets.

It’s worth remembering that Sucker Punch Productions hasn’t confirmed this information yet, so at the moment, it should be considered just a rumor.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will be released on August 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.