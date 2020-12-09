Ghost of Tsushima, Best Game of the Year

The gaming community has determined that Sucker Punch’s PS4 game is the Game of the Year. Outvotes The Last of Us Part 2.

Ghost of Tsushima has been the winner of the Player’s Voice award at The Game Awards 2020. After three rounds of voting, thousands of votes and a total of 30 nominated titles, Sucker Punch’s exclusive work for PS4 has been the winner above others four candidates, given that in the final round there were five candidates.

Because the adventure of Jin Sakai has prevailed with 47% of the votes to The Last of Us Part 2 (33%), Hades, DOOM Eternal and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, making it clear that users have enjoyed and savored Ghost of Tsushima above any other game released between November 2019 and November 2020; regardless of the quality of the game at the level of numerical ratings.

The contribution of the Player’s Voice award from The Game Awards 2020 counts as 10% within the Game of the Year awards; the other remaining 90% is the sum of votes of the more than 95 specialized media and a select jury of personalities. The gala, of which the more than 20 planned awards will be known, will be held at dawn from Thursday to Friday, already on December 11. These are the nominees.

Ghost of Tsushima is a bestseller: 5 million copies sold

The Sucker Punch title is also one of the most successful PlayStation Studios games of this generation with more than 5 million copies sold worldwide as of last November. It was reported early on that it exceeded Sony’s expectations; in fact, it’s the fastest-selling new PS4 IP.

Last October it was updated with New Game + and a later multiplayer mode called Legends; all free. As also free is the update for PS5 through ‘Game Boost’, which guarantees, in addition to almost disappeared loading times, the opportunity to be able to play the adventure for the first time in 60 FPS without sacrificing any graphic aspect. You can see here a graphical comparison between versions.

The future of Sucker Punch now passes through a new project already in development that, judging by the requirements of the new job vacancies, will require a good narrative writer expert in feudal Japan. The signs speak for themselves.



