Ghost Of Tsushima Adds Horizon Forbidden West-Inspired Cosmetics

Ghost Of Tsushima: Sucker Punch introduces a nod to Horizon Forbidden West in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. You will be able to dress the protagonist with an Aloy armor. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut takes advantage of the release of its new update to celebrate the launch of Horizon Forbidden West. To the north of the island of Iki you will find the ‘Forbidden Shrine’, a temple where completing a puzzle will unlock “a special armor created in collaboration with our friends in Guerrilla”.

No specific data has been shared, although the image that Sucker Punch reveals is clear: we can dress in Aloy’s clothing. Its location makes it essential to have the Iki Island expansion to access the content.

What else is included in Ghost of Tsushima update 2.15?

The study reveals the introduction of platinum difficulty in the survival mode of Legends, its free multiplayer mode. “This would still be standard gameplay without any of the weekly modifiers in Nightmare, but it’s harder than the Gold difficulty experience,” they explain. More risk, more reward. You will receive better bonuses and a higher percentage of appearance of high level equipment.

They have also added a lock button in the social section of the pause menu. As its name suggests, it prevents you from re-matching with players you have blocked. Finally, optimizations have been made to the gameplay to avoid specific slowdowns.

Remember that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available on PS5 and PS4. At FreeGameTips we went through the entire expansion, the great element that gives value to this edition. During the conclusions of our review we said that it is “very difficult not to recommend the expansion” among those who have already completed the base game.

“It’s a solid piece of entertainment that no one will feel like they’re being swindled out of their money. And saying that today is perhaps one of the best compliments given to a DLC. Not only is this downloadable content worth the money, it’s also a must-have for any fan of the game’s library.” You can read the full text here.