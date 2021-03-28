Ghost of Tsushima achieved record sales on PS

Ghost of Tsushima game, which was released in July of last year, reached serious sales figures in a short time. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the game was published exclusively for PlayStation game consoles. Within the Sony ecosystem alone, the production has managed to sell millions of copies.

The action-adventure-themed game has become one of the most respected productions of 2020. Released shortly after another important PS4 game, The Last of Us 2, the production managed to create a unique fan base. The game, which only appeals to PlayStation users, has now received the first sales data. However, it was noteworthy that the reports emerged right after the announcement of the movie Ghost of Tsushima, developed by John Wick’s director, Chad Stahelski.

Ghost of Tsushima sold over 6.5 million

According to reports submitted by GameRant, Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 6.5 million copies in just eight months. To make a little comparison; Another game by Sucker Punch, InFAMOUS: Second, it had sold about 6 million units in the last six years. Hence the popular samurai game represents a huge success for the studio. At the same time, these data indicate that a sequel to the company will not be far away.

Ghost of Tsushima’s success is not limited to sales figures. At the same time, the game draws attention as one of the most completed PlayStation 4 games according to PlayStation Network trophy statistics. It is known that more than half of those who played the game completed the story.

The feature film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima is on its way!

The rapidly rising Ghost of Tsushima game will soon be a movie. The game, which reached impressive sales figures, started to be adapted by Sony for cinema adaptation. Chad Stahelski, whom we remember from John Wick, was the director of the project; construction was said to be currently in early development. Therefore, for now, details such as the cast and the release date of the film are unclear.

Of course, Ghost of Tsushima will not be the only Sony production to show up in movie theaters. The company is working on a movie adaptation for its popular game Uncharted. Tom Holland plays the legendary character Nathan Drake in the production, which is expected to be released in 2022.