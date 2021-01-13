Ghost of Tsushima 2? Job vacancy suggests sequence

A job vacancy posted on producer Sucker Punch’s website hinted that, very soon, we might have a sequel announcement for the acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima.

As found on the production company’s website, the job in question is for a combat designer. In addition to experience in the field, the ideal candidate must also have “played Ghost of Tsushima and understood the main combat mechanics”.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that the company has published vacancies that imply a sequence for the samurai game launched in 2020, as the same had happened in October last year – at the time, the position is for a designer narrative that could also work on the continuation of the series.

Ghost of Tsushima was released exclusively for PlayStation 4.