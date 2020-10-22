Ghislaine Maxwell: I saw nothing wrong with Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell stated in 2016 that her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein has never been guilty of misconduct towards minors in her presence. This is stated in a legal document that was made public on Thursday against Maxwell’s wishes.

Maxwell had to answer questions about her relationship with Epstein in 2016. She was then charged by an alleged victim of the multi-millionaire, Virginia Giuffre. He claims to have been treated as a “sex slave” by Epstein.

The statement that Maxwell made in the presence of lawyers has now been released by order of the judge. The 418-page document states that Maxwell says he never saw anyone have sex with Epstein. She also stated that the multi-millionaire was never guilty of “inappropriate activities with minors” in her presence.

US authorities arrested Maxwell last year in Bradford, New Hampshire. She is now on remand in Brooklyn. She is suspected of recruiting underage girls to have sex with the Epstein. The socialite has contradicted the charges.



