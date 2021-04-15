GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is a new roguevania edited by Konami for PC and Switch

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, The developer GuruGuru presents together with Konami its new hack’n’slash action platform set in a fantastic feudal Japan. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is a new hack’n’slash 2D action platformer that its own creators, the GuruGuru studio, define as roguevania. This was presented by Konami (game publisher) as part of Nintendo’s recent Indie World digital event, presenting a first trailer that you can see heading this news along with the first screenshots, in addition to confirming its launch on both PC and early access next May 13 on Steam as on Nintendo Switch, in this case, already for 2022 with the final version of the game.

Early Access on Steam May 13

Thus, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon presents a classic 2D roguelike gameplay and metroidvania development set in a dark and fantastic world at the height of feudal Japan, with a very characteristic aesthetic and graphics that look like watercolors, all to bring back a classic released in the distant 1987.

“After a thousand years of peace, the seal on the gate of hell has been opened and an avalanche of evil spirits has been released into the world. While he is on the brink of destruction, Getsu Fuma must take the helm as the leader of his clan and enter the depths of hell to put an end to evil ”, we can read in his official description.

And it is that according to those responsible, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon bets on a strategic combat that combines elements typical of the samurai with special techniques of great destructive power; likewise, the enemies will evolve in the most varied ways to pose new challenges to the players.

“The Early Access option gives us a great opportunity to build a community for GetsuFumaDen and make sure the game is as compelling as possible. Throughout this period, we want to inform ourselves about user comments in order to encourage an active discussion and thus increase the quality of the game. We will work closely with our community to help bring this game to life through content review, bug fixes, and other adjustments. Right now we are focused on Early Access but we will share more details about Nintendo Switch soon ”, conclude its creators.