GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon Arrives In Early Access On Steam

GetsuFumaDen: Konami announced on Thursday (13) that GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is available in advance access on Steam, with numerous rewards for those who purchase the title package.

Undying Moon is a remake of the classic GetsuFumaDen, originally released in 1987 for Famicom (NES or Nintendinho no Ocidente). The game, which features elements of hack ‘n’ slash, metroidvania and progression RPG, takes players to experience the journey of the unshakable general Getsu Fuma, summoned to destroy evil spirits that appeared on the planet after the seal of hell was broken, and for that you must use combat strategies, unique weapons and equipment and varied fighting styles. Check out the trailer below.

The early access version, already available on Steam, has eight stages in Ukiyo-e, each with its own artistic concept and setting, containing challenging bosses and a randomly generated map system. In addition, whoever purchases the complete game package will be entitled to the original 1987 edition, an artbook and the original soundtrack.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is expected to gain its definitive version in 2022, coming to PC and Nintendo Switch.