GetsuFumaDen Receives Rating For PS5, PS4, Xbox One And Series X/S

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon seems to be on its way to PlayStation 5, Ps4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, according to a leak that came straight here from Brazil, with the Ministry of Justice publishing the roguelike’s age rating in these versions.

Konami had already announced PC and Nintendo Switch versions, with Early Access for PCs releasing on May 13, 2021, and the final version planned for sometime in 2022.

With an artistic style that directly refers to Japanese arts, the gameplay still inserts some hack and slash elements to spice up the supernatural adventure. Here, it is necessary to protect the world from the living by descending into hell to avoid a cataclysm. Check out the trailer for the game:

Those who are older may remember that GetsuFumaDen is an adventure originally released for Nintendinho back in 1987, reappearing in the Virtual Console of the Wii, 3DS and Wii U decades later. So this reimagining on Steam ends up serving, too, as a video game history lesson.

It’s just worth remembering that the editions evaluated by the Ministry of Justice have not yet been officially announced by Konami so, at least for now, it’s still better to treat them as a very well-founded rumor.

Did you already know this franchise? Are you planning to play any of its console versions? Tell us in the comments below!