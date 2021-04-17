Get your iPhone to notify you when your battery is low

iPhone: The battery is that element that you need yes or yes for your smartphone to work. Another thing is the efficiency of the terminal of this and the ability you have to not spend it all at once. But the worst thing is not only that you run out, rather that you do not realize this and your terminal turns itself off without you being able to do anything.

There is not much you can do at that time other than charge it, but we can help you by telling you how to get your iPhone to warn you when it is low on battery.

Set your iPhone battery warning

Sometimes you start doing things with your smartphone and you forget to fully control the battery. It is the most important part of your mobile as far as operation is concerned and you must ensure that you always have a little to use it. But it is true that misunderstandings happen, in the same way that you can trust yourself thinking that since the app you are using does not spend much, you can “hold out a little longer.”

In the end something very common happens to you: you stay with 1% away from home and you stay without using your mobile until you arrive. But so that this does not happen to you, at least not without your knowledge, we will tell you how to configure your iPhone when it has low battery. This is something that all users should place to avoid such uncomfortable situations from happening that will make you consider using a portable battery.

The first thing you need to do is activate the Direct Access application, which is the place where we are going to work. If you don’t have it, don’t worry, you can download it again from the Apple Store. That said, and taking into account that you have downloaded it, you just have to follow the following steps:

Open Shortcuts

Go to the automation page

Click on the + symbol in the upper right

Create a person automation with the Battery Level option

You will have three options and in this case choose “When it falls below 5%”

This is only the first part because we have already told the iPhone when to do something, in this case it will do it when the battery drops below a percentage. Now it’s time to choose the action, which you have to add manually:

Now you have to choose if you want a vibration, a sound or a notification

In the notifications you can choose what the notice says

Then you will only have to wait to test the operation of your new shortcut, although if you do not want to wait for the device to run low on battery you can always modify the percentage to check it.