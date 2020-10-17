Get your iPad to find the Apple Pencil with this trick

One of Apple’s most iconic products is the iPad. The tablet has brought many users to the Cupertino firm who were looking for a light weight computer with touch capabilities to use it with ease. The arrival of the Apple Pencil was a revolution in the use of the equipment, giving a lot of ease to the most artistic users. However, the link that connects the tablet with the accessory may not work the first time and that is why we are going to show you how to sync the iPad with your Apple Pencil again.

Refill your Apple Pencil

As you know, Apple tablets already have two compatible pencils depending on which model. The difference is clear since one has a physical Lightning connection and the other is connected by magnetic contact to the tablet. However, at some point in its use you may have been surprised by the fact that the stylus does not work as it should and for that reason we teach you how to restore the connection between the Apple Pencil and your iPad.

As you can see, the stylus on the bitten apple does not have any on or off button. For not having, the second version does not have a cover with a Lightning port. For this reason, the first thing we recommend is that you make sure that the gadget has power, in which case you just have to charge it. This seems very obvious, but sometimes what seems clearest is the last thing to consider when fixing a bug.

Bluetooth error

However, if you are sure that the virtual pen is not downloaded, the problem is with the Bluetooth. The first thing to do is check if the tablet has this function activated, which if not, you just have to press a button on the quick start menu. If the problem persists, try the following tips so that your iPad finds the Apple Pencil:

Restart the tablet

Go to Settings> Bluetooth and check if the gadget is registered

If it appears but it doesn’t work, click on the ‘i’ and on forget device

Reconnect the Apple Pencil to the tablet and wait up to a minute



