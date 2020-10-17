Get Windows to detect your second monitor with this trick

One of the characteristics of any computer is that it has a wide range of connections to other external devices. Input peripherals such as keyboards or mice are important, but a second monitor never hurts. Therefore, you may have encountered a connection or detection problem on occasion, so we are going to help you solve an error that prevents Windows from detecting a second monitor.

Check the connections

The first thing we are going to do to solve the problem of connecting your PC with a second monitor is to check the connections. Before getting into software problems it is better to see that everything works correctly. So before touching any program check if the screen has all the connections in place. Check that the connection cable to the electrical network is well plugged in as well as the link to the screen. Also, don’t lose sight of the cable that goes to the computer, something important for this type of procedure.

Now yes, let’s go to the PC

Once the hardware to connect a second monitor to your PC has been reviewed, we proceed to the next scenario. Once inside the machine, we recommend taking three critical points into account. The first is that it didn’t connect properly, which is fixed with a quick reboot. The second is to take a look at the monitor drivers. The third is the application of projecting screens, where we will also stop for a moment.

The first and second go a bit hand in hand. The reason lies in the drivers that you have installed new on your machine, so you will have to restart it for all the changes to settle. Otherwise you can always follow the classic route to check the status of the drivers:

Open Device Manager

Go to the display adapters part

Select the screen and update the drivers

On the other hand, you will have to follow other steps in which you see the options to project the screens. To do this, right-click on the desktop and access the screen configuration function. Here you should see two screens which have a number assigned and you can detect with it. If it does not appear you will have to restart the machine again or check the previous steps.



